Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

STNG stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 148.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 55.1% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

