Scotiabank Increases Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WJXFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Stock Down 4.6 %

Wajax stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

