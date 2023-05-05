Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

