SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

