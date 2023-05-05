ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $604,571.25 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $430.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

