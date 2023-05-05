ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 7,796 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE NOW opened at $430.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
