Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,870,000 after purchasing an additional 86,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on X. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

