Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $237.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

