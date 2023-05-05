Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NNI opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

