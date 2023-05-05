Shell Asset Management Co. Has $18.39 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,419 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

XOM stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

