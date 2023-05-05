Shell Asset Management Co. Has $505,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $889.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

