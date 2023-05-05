Shell Asset Management Co. Has $528,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

