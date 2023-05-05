Shell Asset Management Co. Has $555,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.15 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.