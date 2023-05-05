Shell Asset Management Co. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

