Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

