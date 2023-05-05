Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA opened at $118.93 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

