Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,533 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.