Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,777 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.64 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $675.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

