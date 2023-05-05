Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

