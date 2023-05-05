Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.