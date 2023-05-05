Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,828.40 ($35.34).

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.80) to GBX 2,405 ($30.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.36) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

SHEL opened at GBX 2,391 ($29.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,415.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,392.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 2,217.09%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($223,671.49). In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($223,671.49). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($30.21) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($248,778.49). Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

