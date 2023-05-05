Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.