Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

