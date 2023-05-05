Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

NYSE:SPG opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

