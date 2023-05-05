Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.07. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

