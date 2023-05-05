Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$2.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.65.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following business segments: Messaging, Voice, Email, Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMB), and Other. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

