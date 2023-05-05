Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.
Sirius XM Price Performance
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
