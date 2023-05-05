SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Up to $147.27

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.27, but opened at $154.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $154.85, with a volume of 151,477 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

