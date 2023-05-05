Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

