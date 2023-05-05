Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.40 to C$2.20. The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 120699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$160.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.02.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

