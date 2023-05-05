Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys £3,257.84 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Karin Hoeing acquired 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($21.09) per share, with a total value of £3,257.84 ($4,070.26).
Smiths Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,666 ($20.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56,116.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,700.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,659.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,363.22 ($17.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.58).
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 133,333.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.