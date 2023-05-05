Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $258.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock worth $16,055,683. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

