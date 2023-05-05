SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 63,656 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 49,071 call options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.