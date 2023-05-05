Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF opened at $27.55 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

