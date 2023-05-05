Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $82.53 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.