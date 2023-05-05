Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,610. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

