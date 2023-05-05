STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Financial Comparison

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Innovative Eyewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $284.39 million 10.99 $38.76 million $0.78 82.87 Innovative Eyewear $659,788.00 29.59 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 13.63% 12.91% 10.32% Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STAAR Surgical and Innovative Eyewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 3 8 0 2.73 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $81.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.59%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Innovative Eyewear on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

