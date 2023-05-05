Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Standex International Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:SXI opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Standex International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.