Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Standex International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

