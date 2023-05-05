Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $127.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

