State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,670 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

