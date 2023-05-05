State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,390 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $51,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.