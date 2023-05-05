State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

