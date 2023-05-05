State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,475.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,496.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,458.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

