State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $49,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 370,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.