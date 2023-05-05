State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $48,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

