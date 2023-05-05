State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

