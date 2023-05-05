State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $39,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

