State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 807.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

