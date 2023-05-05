State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of MSCI worth $42,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

MSCI stock opened at $461.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

