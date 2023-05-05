State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $50,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $290.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.41. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

