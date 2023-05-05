State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.12 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $38,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $206.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

